MADERA — The Bigler Township Regional Police Department, which received a controversial response in its beginnings, is promoting progress in Bigler Township, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers.
Police Officer Tim O’Leary provided a monthly report at a recent Bigler Township meeting. There were 16 incidents last month, he stated.
The department investigated two crashes. There were five non-traffic citations, one public service and two agency assists. One criminal complaint was filed with two misdemeanors. Two warrants were served.
“Slow progress, but it’s progress,” O’Leary stated.
“That’s all we ask for,” replied Myers. “We’re moving a foot in the right direction. As long as we’re not going backwards, I’m pretty easy to get along with.”
Myers has been pleased with the progress the department has made.
“I’m very happy with the results that we’re getting,” Myers said. “I mean, we’re trying to clean this community up. We’ve got blighted property that we just can’t attack right now because we don’t have the revenue means, but that doesn’t mean we have to let everything just go to hell.”
The department also had a recent cash raffle. Almost 1,100 tickets were sold, according to Myers.
“We generated a pile of revenue, and we came up with a profit, free and clear, over $15,000,” Myers noted.
Myers is happy with the community’s engagement with the department. The department’s formation was a controversial project in its infancy.
Public feedback ranged widely regarding the formation of the department. At a township meeting years ago, Myers asked the public for their feedback regarding the formation of the police department via an informal vote, according to previous stories by The Progress. 25 people present were in favor and 13 people were opposed.
“I had over 120 people out on social boards and most of them (wanted) to put a noose around my neck because Philbert was bringing the law to Bigler Township,” Myers stated. “But it works out, and it’s supported.”