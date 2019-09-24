Donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 24th Annual Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction are being accepted by this year’s auction committee.
This year’s auction will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Knights of Columbus hall in Clearfield.
The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the evening begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, Chinese auction and various games of chance. The live auction begins at 7 p.m., with Matt Day as emcee, and local favorites Pat and Stephanie Errigo as auctioneers.
Wine, hors d’oeuvres and a variety of desserts will be available throughout the evening. More than 100 items are on the docket to be auctioned, including dining out packages, exquisite art work, autographed items, event tickets, theme baskets, electronics, hand-made items, and much more.
Admission tickets are $10 each, but special pricing is available for groups at 10 tickets for $80. Funds raised will help support programs and services of the Area Agency on Aging.
For more information on the auction and to view some of the many auction items, visit www.ccaaa.net, the Facebook page or call 765-2696.