Pine Township Supervisors tabled action on adopting the National Flood Insurance Program as proposed by the state’s Emergency Management Agency.
Chairman Dave Johnson told the board recently that he was contacted by PEMA stating Pine Township had never implemented the NFIP program.
According to information on its website, the National Flood Insurance Program is a program created by the Congress of the United States in 1968 through the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968.
The twofold purposes of NFIP is to share the risk of flood losses through flood insurance and to reduce flood damages by restricting floodplain development. The program enables property owners in participating communities to purchase insurance protection, administered by the government.
The insurance helps to protect them against losses from flooding, and requires flood insurance for all loans or lines of credit that are secured by existing buildings, manufactured homes, or buildings under construction, that are located in special flood hazard areas designated in a community participating in NFIP. U.S.
Johnson said he has researched the makeup of the township including the location of waterways and the proximity of homes and other structures and found the township has little to no past or current issues with flooding.
“I have looked at the issues on Anderson Creek Road. There are two homes there that are near a small section of Anderson Creek that could overflow its banks perhaps once in 100 years, but given the land elevations, it doesn’t appear that it could ever reach those houses. Several years ago there was flooding in the county because of Anderson Creek, but there were no problems in that area. In the other areas of the township, Bear Run hasn’t exceeded its banks in 100 years,” Johnson said.
He said PEMA defines flooding as a general or temporary condition impacting two or more adjourning acres that are normally dry.
“Most of the homes in the township are on five-acre lots so I am not sure this applies,” Johnson stated.
He also said if the NFIP program is adopted by the governing board it could create restrictions or additional costs on building in areas of the township.
“We can revisit this in the future if there are residents interested in discussing this,” Johnson said.
Any resident interested in contacting Johnson should call him at 577-2897.