Pine Township Supervisors announced it met the deadline to apply for funding to upgrade Greenwood Road.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Chairman David Johnston reported an amended application for more than $1.2 million was sent to the state Department of Community and Economic Development requesting a grant from its multimodal transportation fund.
“We made the deadline. The revised application was submitted Jan. 6. The deadline for the grant was Jan. 15,” he said.
At the supervisors’ December meeting, Johnson reported he was contacted by a DCED representative concerning an application the township submitted for a lesser amount of funding to repair a portion of Greenwood Road. The representative inquired whether the supervisors had scaled back the project because they were concerned about the 30 percent match for the funding.
Johnson said he explained the township has limited funds and tried to plan a project within perimeters that it would not have trouble budgeting a match.
The representative said the match would be waived for municipalities that have successful applications.
After hearing the report from Johnson, the board approved submitting a request to repair the entire road’s base and resurface the highway.