Pine Township Supervisors recently approved a contract with Bell Township.
The agreement, approved at the board’s monthly business meeting, will allow Bell Township’s road crew to perform surface and drainage work on township Road 488, Greenwood Road.
The cost is $13,000. The fee includes the rental of several pieces of Bell Township’s equipment and operators.
The work is estimated to take two days to complete, Chairman Dave Johnson told the board.
“The work Bell Township did for us last year lasted very well,” Johnson said.
Work is expected to get underway in mid-May.
“We don’t want to do this too early. Spring rains could turn the work to mush,” he explained.
In a related matter, Johnson reported the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority did not hold its meeting announced for March 23.
The meeting was to begin considering grant requests from its multimodal transportation funds.
Pine Township has requested more than $1.2 million to improve Greenwood Road.
Johnson said the meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 25.