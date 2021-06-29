Pine Township Supervisors have discussed ways to utilize America’s Rescue Plan funding.
At a recent meeting, Chairman Dave Johnson reported the township was notified it could receive an amount up to $5,966.
He said of eligible uses, “It’s a complicated process. It’s federal funding. That means there are lots of hurdles to go through.”
There are various categories the township can use to demonstrate a need for the funding. “A lot of the expenses are related to COVID-19,” Johnson said.
The township did experience a loss of revenue to both its income related to taxes and a reduction in liquid fuels stipends, he added.
He said the township had to file various paperwork to ensure it would be qualified to receive the funds.
The supervisors also discussed collaborating with Brady Township on a pilot project to control loose stone on Greenwood Township Road.
Johnson said there are sections where loose stone is piling up because of the high volume of traffic on the road. He said he would discuss with Brady Township’s Road crew the cost for raking an approximately 80 foot section to see whether the stone remains in place.