Pine Township Supervisors reported on a project on township Road 488, Greenwood Road, at its recent meeting.
Chairman Dave Johnson reported the township was approved to receive Clearfield County Aid funds for the project that involved Bell Township’s crew to grind up sections of the road surface, grade it and compact it.
The work was completed on May 13. The cost was $13,000. The township used $10,000 from its Liquid Fuels account and $3,000 from its general fund.
Johnson also reported the township ordered and received a number of road signs and signposts to restore its stock of materials for when signs are damaged. The signs were purchased from Bradco Supply Co. at a cost of $710.
The road project did not go well for two areas of Greenwood Road totaling approximately 900 linear feet. Coordination with Shawn Agosti, state Department of Transportation’s Municipal Services representative, confirmed the township needs to put some additional material on top of the road’s damaged area to facilitate water run-off.
Johnson reported he has contacted Brady Township to determine if it might be able to assist with its paver machine and road crew.
The township is contemplating using either DSA or 2RC to resolve these issues. A budget for the work will be established once it is determined whether the township will receive assistance from Brady Township or advertise the entire project.
Johnson also reported on April 29, a storm felled a tree that broke a live electrical line and blocked a lane of traffic. Unilec was notified and the township set up safe traffic control.
Johnson said it was determined by the board it would have been safer if the township had some emergency supplies such as road flares, reflective signs and other items. Supervisors approved Johnson purchasing the items and creating an emergency response kit to enhance the safety of future efforts.
Johnson will also be participating in the Clearfield County Hazard Mitigation plan update. He told the board he has a copy of the initial documentation and survey questionnaires which will be completed and turned in prior to the June 7 requested deadline.