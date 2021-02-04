CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors conducted a number of items of business at Wednesday’s meeting.
The board approved a 50 cents per hour increase for Secretary/Treasurer Ashley Prisk.
The January report for animal enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer was approved by the supervisors. Shaffer reported responding to 9 incidents in the township during the month.
Correspondence from Gwin, Dobson & Foreman Engineers Inc. was reviewed by the board. The information noted Clearfield Municipal Authority is submitting an application to the state Department of Environmental Protection for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the Montgomery Run water treatment plant. The permit allows for discharge of the facility’s filter backwash and drain water to be discharged into Montgomery Run.
The supervisors also had no comment on a subdivision and related plan for DEP for Travis and Heidi Bumbarger on Tree Farm Road.