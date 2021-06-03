CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors discussed ways to utilize COVID-19 funding the township is eligible to receive.
The board recently heard Secretary Ashley Pritchard state the township has been notified it is entitled to receive up to $224,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. If the township’s application is approved, the money would be payable in two installments during 2021 and 2022.
The COVID-19 relief funding provided a total of $350 billion to help states, counties and municipalities cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pritchard told the board she attempted to download a copy of the application and corresponding information, but the link she was sent was not working.
Supervisors discussed requesting compensation for essential worker wages and possibly replacing a backhoe if the expense is an eligible one.
Pritchard said she would continue working Wednesday on getting the information downloaded so that the supervisors could continue with completing the application for funding.
Supervisors also approved the April report for Animal Enforcement Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer said he responded to eight calls during the month.