CURWENSVILLE — A fire Saturday afternoon in Pike Township extensively damaged a barn and an adjacent workshop on a Schofield Street Extension property.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Chief Shawn Fye reported the buildings were owned by Bob Ingram. The shop, which sustained substantial damage from the fire’s heat, was used for his woodworking business.
He said the call came in at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon as the company was preparing for the annual Curwensville Days Firemen’s Parade.
“It was a unique situation. We had a number of companies –trucks and rescue vehicle from Pine Creek Fire Co. and Elk County EMS, who were in town helping us to get ready for the parade. They were able to assist us with the fire immediately. We had trucks on the scene in less than four minutes,” Fye said. “Because of the quick response we were able to bring the fire under control quickly.”
The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed at this time. Fye said the state police fire marshal did an on-scene investigation Saturday but has not yet completed his report.
“We are unable to rule it this way but at the time the call came in, there was a severe storm with lightning. The fire does not appear to be suspicious,” he said.
He said there is not a damage estimate at this time. No firefighter injuries were reported. A bystander was treated at the scene for an injury not related to the fire, Fye reported.
In addition to the Jefferson county crews, firefighters from Hyde, Glen Richey, Lawrence Township Mill Road, Grampian-Penn-Bloom, Brady Township, Union Township were on the scene for approximately one hour and 45 minutes. Houtzdale Fire Co. was called initially but was canceled while enroute. Sykesville Fire Co. was on standby at Curwensville’s fire hall. Curwensville Ambulance Service and Elk County EMS were also at the scene.