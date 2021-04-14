CURWENSVILLE — Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority along with Pike Township Supervisors, local property owners, and volunteers joined together to clean up illegally dumped trash, including tires and electronics along Ferncliff Road in Pike Township.
In addition to local donations of transportation and labor, as a registered state Pick it up Pennsylvania event, free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests were provided by support from the state departments of Environmental Protection and Transportation and Keep America Beautiful.
Free landfill disposal was also made available by GFL Environmental’ s Greentree Landfill located in Kersey.
“We are truly grateful for all the support we received for this clean up and ask the public to help us keep Ferncliff Road clean by reporting any suspicious dumping activity to our attention at (814) 765-5149,” said Solid Waste Authority Officer Agatha Lauder English.
Each year, volunteers across the state remove an average of 7 million pounds of trash and tires from roads, waterways, parks, trails and other shared public spaces through this initiative.
CCSWA’s officer, with landowner permission, has posted lands along this road and will be monitoring the stretch of road for future dumping including use of surveillance cameras. Anyone caught illegally dumping is subject up to $1,000 fine per offense.