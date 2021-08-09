PHILIPSBURG — A large amount of animal droppings near a log drew Alicia Folk’s attention. The Environmental Interpretive Technician at Black Moshannon State Park grew curious — what could be making these droppings?
“I wanted to find out what was going on in the area, what animals were moving throughout and what is making all this mess,” Folk recalled. The staff member placed a camera in the area. “I found a log where most of the (animal fecal droppings) were located, and (the pictures) ended up coming back with four raccoons.”
The initial photos, taken in Sept. 2020, sparked a chain of events. There are now cameras set up throughout the park and a photo journal available on social media. Viewers can follow the park animals, seeing which habitats certain species may prefer along with the changes throughout the seasons.
When Folk saw the raccoons and other wildlife, she wanted to share her excitement with others. Folk made an impromptu program for a visiting homeschool group.
“We went out,” Folk said. “We checked it, and they were so excited to see the pictures. And I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, I’m part of a lot of trail camera groups on my social media platforms, so why wouldn’t the Black Moshannon fan base want to see something like this?’ That’s when we started, and Sept. 24 was our first Facebook post.”
Folk received “fan mail” from the homeschool group. The framed mail now has a home in her office.
The cameras have been placed in certain habitats, including a stream edge, a wetland or pond area and near a forest or wetland edge, according to Folk. Additional cameras are placed at random. However, the park tries to keep them about in the same area for comparison purposes.
Three of the four cameras malfunctioned on the same day, April Fools. Park staff ventured out to take pictures manually and even dusted off a Yeti costume for a photo opportunity. Soon after the cameras’ April Fools breakdown, the journal project received a helping hand.
Robert Bush Sr. has been following Black Moshannon for some time. Family ties with the state park are strong.
“I was born and raised in Philipsburg,” Bush said. “It’s always been a place that I have fond memories of. They started the Life On A Log, and it just seemed like they weren’t getting the best photos. It was a lot to do with the cameras weren’t very good quality.”
Bush posts wildlife videos to a variety of social media platforms, including Bob’s Pennsylvania Wildlife Camera, which has over 51,000 group members. His interest in capturing footage of wildlife began as a family-bonding activity. Around 2012, Bush and his father decided to regularly venture into the woods for quality time.
“We decided every Sunday we would go out and hike in the woods together. And then I was like, let’s put cameras up,” Bush said. “It was just a project... something every Sunday we would go out and check the cameras.”
The video Bush collects can be slightly higher quality than the parks’ photos. In the beginning, a park camera flash can be spotted in some videos. However, the flash wasn’t always a sign anything was captured, Bush and Folk noted.
Creating a quality project takes time and adjustments. Bush places cameras based on his knowledge of the outdoors. With all of his gear, he will typically have about 300 to 400 videos to review. Sifting through and editing the raw footage, Bush creates short videos for the park.
Recently, a black bear with three cubs was caught on camera at the dubbed Black Moshannon Bear Spa. Bush said he probably has three cameras in that particular location. Wildlife, he noted, needs water, making areas like the spa hot spots for activity.
The posted videos allow people to see the creatures of the park and interact with nature in a unique fashion.
“It brought a lot of attention to Black Moshannon, and that’s what I was hoping to do from the get go,” Bush said.
Park staff has been happy with the results.
“It’s been an exciting journey,” Folk said. “It kind of just snowballed from one wondering or question that I had.”