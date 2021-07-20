PHILIPSBURG — Old Mud Church, a structure about two centuries old, will be the talk around Philipsburg this September.
Philipsburg Historical Foundation is set to celebrate the church’s 200th birthday Sept. 18, according to Teresa Mull, a member of the foundation.
“We thought it would be a nice little afternoon,” Mull stated. “We’re going to have tours of the church, pictures and just celebrate.”
Mull appeared at the recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting in request to shut down East Laurel Street between North Sixth Street and North Seventh Street.
The borough voted to shut down the area from noon to five p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The church has been an asset to the area.
“We’ve had weddings and all kinds of events in the church, and it’s a great thing,” said Councilman Samuel Womer. “And of course, it is a historic landmark. We look forward to the celebration.”
The mayor also proclaimed Saturday, Sept. 18, as Union Church Founders Day at the meeting. Moving forward, Union Church Founders Day will likely be on the third Saturday of September.
“With school, it has to be on a day off,” said Mayor John Streno.
Those passing the church may notice the torn up sidewalk. The sidewalks and the stone wall are currently receiving repairs and refinishing, according to Womer.