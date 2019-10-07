Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. announced Clearfield County’s Fugitive of the Week for the week of Oct. 7.
Shaw identified the fugitive as Holly Raab, 45, of Cherry Street, Philipsburg.
Shaw stated that Raab is wanted for failure to appear at criminal call held on Oct. 25, 2018, at which time a warrant was issued for her arrest.
On May 25, 2018, Clearfield Borough Police filed a criminal complaint charging Raab with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and related offenses.
An affidavit of probable cause states that on May 9, 2018, police made contact with the operator of a vehicle, identified as Raab, due to a traffic code violation. Upon making contact with Raab and the front seat passenger, it was determined that Raab did not have a valid license and it was further discovered that Raab had an active warrant for her arrest.
After Raab was removed from the vehicle, signs of drug impairment were detected. Upon returning to the vehicle, Officers noticed a clear plastic baggie that contained crystal pieces of suspected methamphetamine. At that time the clear plastic baggie was seized and Raab was transported to the Clearfield Hospital for blood testing.
On July 18, 2018, a preliminary hearing was held and all charges were held to court. On Oct. 25, 2018, Raab failed to appear for criminal call and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Anyone with knowledge of Raab’s location is asked to call Clearfield County Crime Stoppers at (800)-376-4700. All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by visiting the Clearfield County District Attorney web site at “www.ClearfieldDA.org” and selecting “Report A Crime.”