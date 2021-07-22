PHILIPSBURG — The vendors previously set up on Philipsburg Borough property have moved their business endeavors to Chester Hill Hose Company, located at 302 Walton St.
Borough council recently decided to send Councilman Harry Wood to speak with vendors who lacked proper paperwork, according to previous stories published in The Progress. To remain on the site, the vendors needed to acquire the necessary documents.
When Wood visited the vendors, he was informed they already had a plan to set up by the fire company. Wood was also not the first visitor.
Faith Maguire, who is a member of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, previously went to the vendors. Maguire noted she does this every week to invite them to the Farmers Market, which is affiliated with the PRC and located on the corner of Front and Pine Streets.
Wood thanked the fire company for allowing the vendors to set up at a recent borough meeting. The ample parking space will likely be an asset to the sellers, Wood stated.
The vendors can be found by the fire company building on Saturdays from around 9 or 10 a.m. until about 5 p.m., according to fire company representative Charlie Smith.
The fire company has been allowing vendors to set up since last year, stated Smith. They ask for a donation with no set price in exchange for offering space, according to Smith, who is in charge of the fundraising initiative.
“Whatever they want to give, we accept,” Smith stated.
The efforts began last year as a way to give people something to do and help businesses. Kozee’s Monkey Bread asked if they could participate, and the news quickly spread through word of mouth, Smith said.
Usually vendors thrive for about two weekends before business slows down. Jimmy’s Corner, selling ice cream, stayed the longest, according to Smith.
With the return of fairs and festivals, many vendors may already have places to be, according to Smith. This has made it difficult to find sellers.
“It’s kind of tough this year to get vendors,” Smith said.
He has open space Monday through Friday. Smith believes an ice cream vendor would do well with the multiple ball tournaments nearby. Anyone interested in setting up shop can contact the fire company.