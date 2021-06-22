PHILIPSBURG — Business partners involved in renovating property at 102 W. Presqueisle St. agreed to submit monthly progress reports to Philipsburg Borough.
Lee Industries, which has a location at 50 W. Pine St., and the business partners have been at odds over the property, which some say is dangerous and should be demolished.
David Mason, on behalf of Lee Industries, recently requested the borough enforce an ordinance regarding dangerous buildings. According to Mason, buildings that cannot be reasonably repaired must be demolished.
“All I’ve come here to do tonight is ask the borough council to enforce this ordinance with respect to 102 W. Presqueisle St.,” Mason said.
People visiting Lee Industries comment on the building, according to Mason. Lee Industries feels this negatively reflects on their appearance, Mason noted.
“It’s been bothering them for a long time,” Mason said.
Taking action now would be premature, according to Louis Glantz, who represents Greg Olsen.
“Even the ordinance says it’s premature, because it says you have to appoint a committee and decide if it can be renovated or not,” Glantz said.
Other people have bought the property in the past with no successful outcome, Mayor John Streno stated. The Olsens have taken a more active role than past buyers.
“I have to admit, you’re the first people that have showed up to at least three meetings,” Streno said.
The project has seen some progress. The owners hired a surveyor who is trying to visit the property this week, according to owner Kate Olsen. At the meeting, Olsen showed council a concept sketch of the proposed renovations.
The group plans to tear out the posts and beams inside, according to Greg Olsen. The chimneys, representing a prairie-style architecture, are “iconic,” Olsen noted. The building is over 100 years old.
Lee Industries offered the owner $15,000 to take the property, according to Olsen.
“I know there’s more salvage value to it than that, and I won’t accept a $15,000 offer,” Olsen said.
The building could serve a variety of functions. It could attract crowds as a restaurant, according to the Olsens.
The business partners agreed to offer monthly progress reports to Philipsburg Borough. According to Kate Olsen, they plan to have a representative at meetings for the foreseeable future.