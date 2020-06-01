BELLEFONTE — Centre County officials announced the consolidation of its 91 precinct polling locations for the June 2 primary election in response to poll worker and voter safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On May 12, the Centre County Board of Elections adopted Resolution 2 of 2020 in order to make in-person voting as efficient as possible. The board approved the following plan for the consolidation of precinct polling locations for the June 2 Primary Election in the Philipsburg area:
- The polling places for precinct 73, Rush Township South, and precinct 75, Rush Township West, are hereby consolidated to be held at the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg.
This plan was implemented to account for the limited number of poll workers and polling locations available for this election as a result of the public health emergency.
The changes will be posted on the door of each original polling location. Voting equipment will be sanitized throughout the day, hand sanitizer will be provided, and areas will be marked so that voters can maintain social distancing rules while waiting in line and filling out their ballots. Each voter will receive a new pen to fill in their ballot.
Mail in and absentee ballots must be received by the Centre County Election Office by June 2 at 8 p.m. Post mark dates do not apply. A secure ballot drop-off box has been installed at the Willowbank Office Building, 420 Holmes St., Bellefonte to help voters meet the deadline for the June 2 Primary Election.