PHILIPSBURG — Masks will be optional for the upcoming school year at Philipsburg-Osceola School District, according to the health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year.
The plan, which landed on the recent monthly voting meeting agenda, needed to be approved prior to July 30 in time for the school to receive state funding, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. The superintendent has the ability to alter the plan as needed in the future.
“As far as (students) being in school and if there’s not widespread danger within the community, the kids are going to come back without masks,” said Paladina.
Masks are required on public transportation such as school buses, according to federal laws. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an order was issued on Jan. 29, 2021 requiring face masks for all people on public transportation.
The school district will promote diagnostic and symptom screening, which targets individuals who are already sick or showing symptoms. There was an option for voluntary testing, which would’ve been based on healthy, not sick, students.
“It wasn’t any kind of service to our parents,” Paladina stated. “It was just checking our population, so at this point, I turned it down on behalf of the district.”
At the time of the meeting, details regarding contact tracing were still up in the air. The Department of Education should be coming out with more information soon, according to Paladina.
According to the plan, the district will encourage physical distancing to the highest degree possible, specifically spacing out desks in accordance with the CDC recommendation of three feet.
The water fountains at both elementary schools will be turned off, the plan states. Students can bring pre-labeled water bottles with water coolers in the hallways for refilling purposes.
Parents will be allowed into the schools and encouraged to participate in various activities during the upcoming school year, Paladina noted.
Karla Coudriet, a parent who has three children in the district, was at the board meeting after hearing news from California.
According to the California Department of Public Health on July 12, K-12 students are required to wear masks inside. Coudriet and other parents have been preparing to mobilize should a similar state-wide mask mandate appear in Pennsylvania.
“There’s a group of parents that are preparing with a petition and a Facebook group,” Coudriet told the board. “We’ll have our ducks in the row in case something does come out. It’s nothing against you guys, we just want to make sure we have all the resources and everything ready to go in case we do have to fight this at a state level.”
The school district’s plan can be viewed online. It can be changed in the future should the need arise.
“If the conditions on the ground change and we felt like it was something we needed to do to protect the staff and students, that certainly would change,” Paladina stated. “But at this point, we feel confident about the kids coming back and not wearing masks.”