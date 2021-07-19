PHILIPSBURG — Substitute teachers may be a topic of discussion at the next Philipsburg-Osceola School Board meeting.
Superintendent Gregg Paladina plans to broach the topic of raising substitute teachers’ pay at a future board meeting, he recently stated.
“Next board meeting, I’m going to ask you to pay the subs a little bit more,” Paladina addressed the room at July’s meeting. “We were the highest paid sub for a while there, but now the other districts are paying a little bit more.”
Board Member Mary Ellen Holden, who has been a substitute teacher, commented on the work a long-term substitute performs. Holden noted she had parent conferences, report cards and other typical tasks of a teacher.
“Do I want a long-term sub?” Holden said. “I’d rather go in for a day, walk in, walk out, and not have all that work.”
When discussing the school resource officer position, Board Member Linda Bush asked if there was a pool to draw on similar to that for substitute teachers. The question was then posed if there was a robust pool for substitute teachers.
“No, I never have enough,” replied Paladina.
When in a pinch, extra teachers in the building can be pulled. However, this affects other teachers, taking away from things such as planning periods, Paladina noted.
The pay for substitutes works out to be around $12 or $13 an hour, according to Paladina.
“You go to McDonald’s, you can make more money than that,” Holden said.