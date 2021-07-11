PHILIPSBURG — Circling Cold Stream Dam, runners and walkers participated in the first Wilderness City 5K last Saturday.
The event, hosted by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, was a success, according to Board Member Elliot Lauder. The overall winner, a junior at Philipsburg-Osceola, Chad Muckey, finished the race in 19:01.54.
The run, a part of Philipsburg Fest, was Muckey’s first public 5K outside of school competitions. His coach told him about the race, which acted as a health assessment. Muckey had previously injured the inside of his calf.
“I was injured over a month ago now, and this was just a test to see where I was at from recovering,” Muckey said.
Nicholas Gildow placed second overall with a time of 19:55.96. Kevin Clair took third place overall. Mandy Fish, Heather Koptchak and Amanda Showers took first, second and third place in the female 18 to 50 category.
The weather for the event was wonderful, according to attendee Diane Kirk. Kirk sat at a bench by the lake with her niece, Avery Blair. The pair cheered on Kirk’s husband, Tom Kirk, who enjoys running for the various health benefits.
“It keeps me in shape at my age,” Tom Kirk said in an interview following the race.
The 62-year-old from Morrisdale took first place for the male 51 and over category. His time was reported at 26:03.63. Jerry McCracken took second place for the category.
The female 51 and over category had four runners. Deb Keith of Houtzdale placed first. Beth Laird and Barb Crain took second and third place, respectively.
The Wilderness City 5K also attracted newcomers to the running world. Josiah Harper, 7, participated in his first 5K, according to mother Christa Harper.
There were other young people at the event. Carson Long and Dylan Koptchak placed first and second, respectively, in the male 17 and under category. Jaylee Cook placed first in the female 17 and under category. Laydia Gonzalez finished second, and Sophie Matson placed third.
The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation had a survey available in order to receive feedback regarding the event.