PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved the 2021-22 calendar at Tuesday’s meeting.
Students will start school on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The final student day is Thursday, June 2.
Students and staff will not be in school on Monday, Sept. 6 for Labor Day; Nov. 24-30 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 24-31 and Jan. 3 for Christmas break; Jan. 17; Feb. 21 for President’s Day; April 14-19, Easter; and May 30, Memorial Day.
Students will not be in school on Oct. 11, Dec. 23, Feb. 18 and May 13 for teacher inservice and Act 80 training days.
Grading periods will be completed on Oct. 28, Jan. 18, and March 23.