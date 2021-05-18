PHILIPSBURG — After news of Heritage Days’ cancellation spread throughout town, local businesses joined forces to plan a variety of events across town, according to Elliot Lauder of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
At a recent borough meeting, the PRC requested moving the 5K Run at Cold Stream Dam from June 19 to July 10, an action that was quickly approved. The organization is not alone in its quest to fill the July day with entertainment.
“I’ve heard it’s gonna be a busy day, but we’ll be in the morning,” Lauder said.
The run would start around 9 a.m. with three heats, according to Lauder. The PRC plans to bring in the Philipsburg Historical Foundation to highlight facts about Cold Stream.
In the afternoon, there will be a downtown cruise-in from 1 to 5 p.m., according to event planner Eric Bordas. The council approved closing North Front Street from East Spruce Street to Presqueisle Street during these times.
“If it works out, it’ll be something I’d like to see done at an annual event,” Bordas said, “at least try and generate some traffic for the town and get some people coming in on Saturday.”
The approval for the cruise-in is conditional on insurance regulations being met. The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation offered to help with this issue.
The block party originally scheduled for that day will be cancelled, according to Rowland Theatre Manager Kevin Conklin.
“With all these other things going on, we as a theatre decided to step out of the picture,” Conklin stated.
Pat Romano of the We Are Inn, who was disappointed to hear about the cancellation of Heritage Days, is planning a fiery display the night of July 10.
“When we first heard the Heritage Days were shut down again, it was very disappointing to everybody,” Romano said. “My wife and I had talked about possibly seeing if we could host the fireworks.”
The business will pay for the explosive display, which could cost around $4,000, according to Romano.
“It seems like we still have a pretty nice weekend of events,” Romano noted. “It would be like a cattle drive where we move people around like they normally would on that day.”