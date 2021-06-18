PHILIPSBURG — For the first time, Philipsburg and Chester Hill will see their own community-wide yard sale, according to Denise Rodgers.
The community has been asking for a yard sale, Rodgers noted. Rodgers and Shelia Dean decided to put the event together, scheduling it for July 23 and 24.
“We should have a good turnout,” Rodgers said.
Only a few days after posting about the event, 12 addresses were down as sale sites, according to Rodgers.
The organizers are continuing to collect a list of addresses for the event. There is no fee to join the yard sale. They plan to hand out fliers and continue spreading the word on Facebook.
Although organizers discussed including Osceola Mills, they decided to start their first year slightly smaller with Philipsburg and Chester Hill, according to Rodgers. They hope to have the event return next year.
“We’re going to try to make this an annual (event),” Rodgers said.
Rodgers seeks out yard sales in her spare time. Every weekend, weather permitting, she goes to Altoona, an area that maps out sale sites.
“It’s so worth it,” Rodgers stated. “Everybody’s junk is someone else’s treasure.”
Rodgers’ husband has discovered tools at the sales. Rodgers has found many fun toys for her daycare. The avid yard sale participant is looking forward to the upcoming community yard sale.