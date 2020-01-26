PHILIPSBURG — A family is homeless and several pets perished after a fire destroyed their two-story home with an attached garage on the 100-block of N. Ninth Street in Philipsburg Borough early Saturday morning.
About 45 volunteer firefighters from five companies in Clearfield and Centre counties responded at 2:09 a.m. to fight the blaze, according to Philipsburg Vol. Fire Dept. Chief Jeff Harris.
The initial alarm was dispatched as a fully involved structure fire across from the former 9th Street Elementary School. The first crew of firefighters from Philipsburg Fire Dept. arrived on scene and found a working fire in the rear portion of the home.
Crews fought the fire inside until the second floor began to collapse and all fire personnel were evacuated. One firefighter was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for injuries sustained as the result of a fall.
No one was home at the time of the blaze.
Firefighters were on scene about 4.5 hours. While there were no injuries sustained on scene, one Philipsburg Fire Dept. firefighter was injured when he fell off of the truck while the vehicle was responding to the fire. The firefighter was taken by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
The residence, garage and contents are a total loss. A damage estimate was not available. The structure was owned by Dustin Quigley of Clearfield, and it was insured. The people living in the home were tenants.
A neighbor’s home and two automobiles sustained damage as a result of the fire.
Also responding to the scene were firefighters from Mountain Top Fire Co. of Sandy Ridge, Chester Hill Hose Co., Morris Township Fire Co. and Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills. Clearfield Fire Co. was transferred to the area to cover and later assisted with clean up.
State Police Fire Marshal Griffith of Lewistown was expected to be on scene Sunday in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.