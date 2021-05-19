PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council donated $2,500 to the Rowland Theatre for hosting monthly meetings.
The council began meeting at the theatre to comply with COVID-19 regulations over the winter, according to Council President Barbara Gette. The council voted to pay $500 for each of five meetings.
“We’re lucky enough to have this place in town, and you guys are working your butt off just to pay the bills during COVID,” said Gette.
The council noted the space has been a nice change from Cold Stream, where the council met in the summer months. With the absence of passing trucks and other traffic, members were able to hear each other at the inside venue, according to Gette.
Rowland Theatre Manager Kevin Conklin noted the founds are not necessary. Council members silenced his protests.
“We’ve had lots of visitors,” said Mayor John Streno. “Take the money.”
The Wolf administration announced lifting mitigation orders, excluding masking requirements, on Memorial Day. The council is waiting for more information before setting a meeting place for June’s meeting, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
Walstrom doubts the meeting will return to the borough office. However, the decision hinges on state regulations.
“I won’t know until after we see what Gov. Wolf comes out with,” Walstrom said. “A lot of the restrictions are going to be lifted, but we just don’t know exactly what those guidelines are going to be.”