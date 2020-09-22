PHILIPSBURG — Things will be a bit different this Halloween in Philipsburg Borough due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Philipsburg Borough Mayor John Streno said at council’s meeting on Monday they would still like to have Trick-or-Treat as the borough normally does, which is held on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
“We’d like some common COVID sense to be used,” Streno said, suggesting parents escort children around town and for children to not be in large groups.
“I would ask the families who are going to dispense candy to use all precautions. Wear a mask.”
Streno suggested to avoid contact, candy be placed on a tray or something similar where you can stand behind the door and watch the kids take the candy.
“I think we can pull it off very nicely,” Streno said.
Councilman Sam Womer said those who do not want to participate can choose not to do so. Those wanting to distribute candy are asked to leave lights on.
“Just try to provide something that you can place the candy in without having to (come in contact) with the child or his bag,” Streno reiterated. “We’re going to try and do it as safe as possible.”
When asked about the annual Halloween parade, which is typically held on a Saturday near Halloween on Front Street, Streno said he doesn’t think it’s a good idea to do this year.
“I think this year, we could just go without it,” Streno said, citing that a parade would encourage larger groups to gather. “I know that most people would not be comfortable standing in a parade.”
Council agreed with Streno and it set that there will not be a parade and Trick-or-Treat night is for Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.