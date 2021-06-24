PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough office could be opened to the public as soon as next week, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
The borough decided to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and governor mandates in regard to reopening to the public. Right now, this means the office could open as soon as Monday, June 28, according to Walstrom.
People typically enter the office wanting to hand over money and talk for a bit, according to Walstrom. Many of these people are part of the elderly population.
Residents have complained about the office being closed.
“Elderly people complain because they like to hand in their cash,” said Councilman James Stiver.
When the pandemic hit, the borough had to lock its doors.
“That was the only way that we could keep them out of there, because they kept coming in or (they’d) knock on the door,” Walstrom said.
However, people set on paying bills with cash can call the office. Someone from the borough can meet them at the door, according to Walstrom.
Opening the office to the public next week is not a guarantee. It is dependent upon guidelines and mandates, Walstrom noted.
“As far as opening to the public, the state keeps changing their mind on what they’re doing,” said Borough Manager Joel Watson.