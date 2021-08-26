PHILIPSBURG — Bidding for an assortment of equipment that was previously taking up space outside recently ended, according to Philipsburg Borough Manager Joel Watson.
The bidding occurred through Municibid, an online auction marketplace for government agencies, schools, authorities and utilities to utilize. With all business conducted online, the system eases the selling process.
The equipment listed was unnecessary or unused, Watson stated. It has been taking up space outdoors.
“We just got some new equipment in last spring, and we have another new unit coming this fall,” Watson said. “There’s no space for it in the garage, so this equipment has been outside for the last year and a half.”
Bidding over a 1974 Dresser track loader grew heated. The item exceeded its starting bid of $1,900 with a final bid of $11,487.
“It will go to someone who collects them,” Watson said. “It’s pretty much an antique by modern equipment standards, and it has very little hours on it.”
A 2003 Elgin street sweeper sold for $2,500. With the last confirmed cutting of grass over a year ago, a Husqvarna 48 inches mower went for $455. A 12 cubic yard leaf collection box’s ending bid was $510.
A Galion grader’s final bid was $2,350. Ending with a bid of $726, a fifth wheel trailer dolly was sold. Commercial entry doors, which were never used, went for $360.
The money obtained will be going toward the borough’s portion of a previous state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant, according to Watson.