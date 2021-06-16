PHILIPSBURG — A local artist is bringing painting to Centre County Library patrons, according to Holt Memorial Library Branch Manager Theresa Hutton.
The library is hosting an adult painting night on June 22, Hutton said. Owner of the Painting Broad, Corie Hartsock, will teach the class over Zoom.
There is a limit of 12 participants to experience the event live via Zoom, according to Hutton. The recording will also be online. After it is posted, patrons can pick up supplies and view the recording at their leisure. Supplies are limited, Hutton noted.
Hartsock volunteered to teach the class after the library reached out to her. Although she has never taught over Zoom, she is happy to help out the library.
“It’s an invaluable asset to the community,” Hartsock said. “They’re continuing to reach out to their patrons in different ways.”
Participants will be painting a sunset with a whale tail. There will be a break during the session to ask questions as the paint dries, according to Hartsock.
“It’s almost one-on-one instructions,” Hartsock noted. “People are always amazed at the end of the night that they’ve created something that they’re proud of.”
Watching the pandemic impact daily operations has been a strange feeling, according to Hartsock. Last year, she would wave from the window as customers picked up pottery. The lifting of restrictions is causing a notable change for the business, Hartsock stated.
“It’s starting to definitely pick up now that people are more comfortable coming out,” Hartsock said, “but it’s a constant hustle, staying ahead of trends and making sure I’m continuing to offer brand new things.”