WESTOVER — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists it will be placing temporary traffic signals this week for a bridge rehabilitation project in Chest Township, Clearfield County.
The bridge spans North Camp Run on Route 36, and the improvements it will allow PennDOT to remove the structure from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in poor condition.
Crews will install temporary traffic signals. They will be set to flash mode for one week before becoming fully operational Monday, July 23. Once operational, they will enforce a long-term closure of the southbound lane.
The repairs to the bridge will be made using half-width phasing. A long-term closure of the northbound lane will be implemented once crews have completed repairs to the southbound lane. PennDOT will issue an update on the project prior to the start of the second phase.
Overall work will include rebar installation, concrete repairs, joint sealing and an epoxy overlay on the bridge deck as well as roadway and approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.
The 27-foot bridge was built in 1953 and is traveled by more than 1,350 vehicles daily. PennDOT expects the bridge to reopen to traffic by the end of October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million job.
