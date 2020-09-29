IRVONA — Motorists traveling through Irvona Borough will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the placement of a radar-controlled speed display sign on Route 53 between Anita and Mary streets. The sign will aid in curbing speeding, a common aggressive driving behavior.
The sign faces northbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit on this section of state Route 53 is 35 miles per hour.
The sign was placed earlier today and will remain in its location for up to four weeks.