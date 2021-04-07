STRONACH — Bids are due in a few weeks for the replacement of a Penn Township bridge.
Penn Township Supervisors on Tuesday announced bids will be accepted until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, for a new span on township road 463, Worker’s Road. Offers received will be opened and read at the supervisors’ meeting at 3 p.m. that day.
It has been noted by the board at several meetings that the Worker’s Road bridge structure is deficient and in need of repairs. Plans are to close the bridge at the start of the project. An alternate route will be in place to access Worker’s Road.
In 2019, the township received a matching grant of $272,672 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund grant. The township’s contribution to the grant funding is $81,000.
Information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund program states grant applications are reviewed by the state Department of Transportation. Awards are made based on criteria including safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.