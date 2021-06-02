STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors approved a tax revenue anticipation note to provide interim financing for its upcoming bridge project.
Supervisors recently authorized securing temporary financing not to exceed $300,000 from Northwest Bank to pay for costs to replace the deteriorating bridge on township Road 463, Worker’s Road. The loan has a 3.5 percent interest rate on any funds that are used.
The will be paid back with tax revenue. The loan will be available for project expenses until the township receives a matching grant of $272,672 it was awarded from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s multimodal transportation fund and the $73,000 promised by the Clearfield County Commissioners.
Last month, the board tentatively approved a low bid from Clearwater Construction Co. of Mercer to demolish the existing span and install a new structure. Clearwater’s was one of three offers received.
The company’s proposal was $294,667. Also at the meeting, supervisors awarding the construction contract to Clearwater.
Work is expected to get underway in mid-summer. A detour will be in place to access Worker’s Road.