Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.