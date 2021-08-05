GRAMPIAN — Penn Township Supervisors heard a progress update on the Worker’s Road bridge replacement project.
Secretary Annette Prisk reported at the recent meeting that correspondence had been received from E&M Engineers and Surveyors P.C., Bradford noting the shop drawings for the span have been approved and the next step is to fabricate the structure.
Engineer David vonArx said there is currently no word on the start date for the project.
In May, supervisors accepted the low bid for the work from Clearwater Construction Co. of Mercer to demolish the existing span and install a new structure. Clearwater’s was one of three offers received. The company’s proposal was $294,667.
It has been noted by the board at several meetings that the Worker’s Road bridge structure is deficient and in need of repairs. Plans are to close the bridge at the start of the project. An alternate route will be in place to access Worker’s Road during the time of demolition and construction.
In 2019, the township received a matching grant of $272,672 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Multimodal Transportation Fund grant. The township’s contribution to the grant funding is $81,000.
Information about the Multimodal Transportation Fund program states grant applications are reviewed by the state Department of Transportation. Awards are made based on criteria including safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.
In June, the supervisors accepted an offer for an interim loan of $300,000 from Northwest Bank,for the bridge project.
The supervisors also reviewed subdivisions on Stronach Road for Tom Wingard and Rails to Trails to Jim Carns Jr. and reported the independent audit of the 2020 financial records conducted by Joseph Lazore. Prisk said there are no findings.