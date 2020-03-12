DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare is updating its policies and procedures to prepare for COVID-19.
“Throughout the health system, we’re updating our signage to reflect the COVID-19 virus,” said Penn Highlands Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Shaun Sheehan, who is leading the PHH COVID-19 Task Force. “It’s very similar to what we would see for Influenza, but we’re asking that anybody with fever, cough, and certainly with a concerning travel history, that they don’t enter the facility. And there’s going to be signs going up ... they’re on the press right now, and they’ll be going out to all of our different facilities.”
At any first point of contact in the health system, patients should be screened, whether it is an outpatient appointment or lab draw, Sheehan said, noting there is a specific screening form that has been developed and distributed.
“If there’s a need for a telemedicine evaluation, that capability is going to be available to us on Monday,” said Sheehan. “Those particular mid-level providers, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, they will have a telemedicine evaluation option available. I don’t want to go too much into the details of it, but we’ll be able to evaluate people from their home on that. The primary mission here is to try and keep people out of the public and healthcare settings and that’s one of the ways that we intend to do that.”
Additionally, the same day surgery and anywhere else where there are outpatient procedures, PHH is increasing its repeat phone call evaluations prior to entering any of the facilities.
Sheehan said the supply chain throughout the country has been affected.
“There are lower supplies of really most any product now in the supply chain. We do have appropriate respiratory protection for our staff, which is, let’s call it N95 mask or higher ... but the supply chain tells us that at this time there’s no availability to order any additional masks,” said Sheehan, noting it is a nationwide issue.
Regarding masks, Sheehan noted that a surgical mask will not provide protection from Coronavirus.
The limitation to the masks include if they’re not changed or worn properly, they can actually spread infection, he said.
Sheehan said Penn Highlands has been notified that it will now be able to start testing for COVID-19 through independent laboratories, but the testing will be done following state and CDC guidelines, meaning the person must meet the criteria of fever, cough, and travel to an area of an outbreak. No tests will be conducted unless the guidelines are met to avoid overwhelming the testing facilities.
The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus — it is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Steps to protect a person from catching the virus include washing hands often, avoid contact with people who are infected, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
Sheehan said those who are at greatest risk from COVID-19 are the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.