Penn Highlands Healthcare is asking for everyone’s help in keeping its patients safe. Anyone who has any cold or flu symptoms –especially a fever, cough, or stomach virus –please refrain from visiting the hospital.
This is especially important for the littlest patients in the maternity units at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Elk, and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Though flu and cold season is not worse than previous years, however, staff have been seeing more people visiting with symptoms. Most viruses are spread through respiratory droplets, and it is harder for patients who are newborns or who are already having health issues to fight off a virus. Visitors should be symptom-free and fever-free for 24 hours before coming in.