PATRICIA L. LOBB
DUBOIS –Patricia Louise (Wade) Lobb passed away on April 28, 2021 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois following a lengthy illness.
Formerly of Houtzdale, she was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine (Dugan) and Clifford Wade; her infant brother; her husband, Lee Roy Lobb; and son, Timothy Roy Lobb.
Patricia is survived by her sons, John (Kathleen) Lobb and Patrick (Evan) Lobb; and two grandchildren Timothy and Emily Lobb.
She graduated from Houtzdale High School in 1945, and the Adelle Allan School of Beauty in Altoona where she obtained her operator’s, teacher’s, and supervisor’s licenses. She later earned a certificate from Penn State University to teach in public vo-tech schools.
She began her career at Paul Harper’s Beauty Salon in Philipsburg and then operated her own salon in Houtzdale for 40 years. She was a substitute cosmetology teacher at Altoona Vo-Tech and Clearfield County Vo-Tech before teaching at the Pennsylvania Academy of Cosmetology in DuBois and finally at the Somerset Area Vo-Tech for 10 years.
Patricia was an active lifelong member of Christ the King Church in Houtzdale prior to her illness serving in many roles including the Altar Rosary Society and the 21 Club to name a few. During the mid 1960s she was involved in the Houtzdale Little League Program. Following her retirement, she also delivered Meals on Wheels to shut-ins and transported people who no longer were able to drive to their medical appointments.
Following a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Church in Houtzdale on Saturday May 1, 2021 at 10 a.m., Patricia will be laid to rest at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Brisbin. Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic there will not be public visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the chapel at Christ the King Manor, 1100 W. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801 or Christ the King Parish, 123 Good St., Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Online condolences can be extended to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.