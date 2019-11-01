PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Postal Service has made applying for a passport easier with the launch of the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool on http://www.usps.com/scheduler.
In addition, select Post Offices in the Western PA District are hosting Passport Fairs in November to assist customers in obtaining passports.
Passport Fairs are a great opportunity to get your passport without having to schedule an appointment. Simply go to any of the sites listed below on the date and time listed with all required documentation and apply for your passport. Appointments are required for any other dates other than the Passport Fair event.
The Clearfield post office, located at 118 North Second St., will host a Passport Fair on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon.
For the appointment, travelers need to bring with them the following items:
- The completed DS-11, Application for a U.S. Passport form, which can be found at the Department of State website at https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports.html. Do not sign the form
- Proof of US citizenship
- Proof of identity (valid driver’s license, government employee ID, military ID)
- Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and identification documents (these will be sent with the application, but bring originals for proof documentation)
- Appropriate payment. Acceptable forms of payment can be found on the Department of State website. (Please note that neither debit nor credit cards are acceptable forms of payment by the Department of State)
- Appropriate passport photo, if passport photo services are not available at the selected Post Office location
Passport applications for children under 16 have special requirements. Visit travel.state.gov for more information.
After scheduling a passport appointment, make sure to click the Informed Delivery button. This new feature allows you to preview your mail and manage packages when you’re not home.
