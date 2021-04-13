CURWENSVILLE — After complaining to Curwensville Borough Council at its March 22 meeting about members’ approval of a promotion of a full-time officer, council accepted the resignation of part-time Officer Matt Mallon.
Council on Monday approved the withdrawal of Mallon from the Curwensville Borough Police Department. Mallon was hired in August 2020 as one of two part-time officers added to the force. Council did not discuss the letter at the meeting, only to said during the finance and personnel committee’s report that Mallon had submitted a letter of resignation.
According to borough Secretary Terri Bracken, Mallon’s letter to council said his resignation, effective Friday, April 9, was tendered for personal reasons.
Mallon’s letter was accepted unanimously. Councilman Keith Simcox was absent from the meeting.
Business owner Sean McCracken inquired whether council planned to hire another officer to replace Mallon.
“We are looking into it,” Council President Sara Curulla responded.
Mallon expressed his concerns at council’s March 22 meeting about a meeting of council’s police and codes committee that resulted in Officer Mark Kelly being promoted to the department’s sergeant after council, less than two years prior, fired him for failing to perform his duties and then quickly reinstated him in a lesser position.
Mallon said the manner in which the committee promoted Kelly was against protocol and caused Cpl. Joe Witherite to tender his resignation.
Mallon told council at the March 22 meeting, “You have lost a good officer over this.”
Police and Code Committee Chairman Dave Donahue said at the March 22 meeting that committee members met with Mayor John Adams at the end of February about restructuring the police department.
Donahue told Mallon the committee planned to make a recommendation to promote Kelly so council could take action at its March 8 business meeting. However, that meeting was canceled after council members and borough office staff had to quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19.
The committee believed by promoting Kelly, they were helping Witherite, Donahue said. He reported Witherite was inexperienced with police protocol and needed training.
Council President Sara Curulla told Mallon, “Kelly had a year and he straightened himself up.” She said later in the meeting, “People should be given a second chance. That was the first time we had a problem with (Kelly).”
Curulla also told Mallon, promoting Kelly should not have been seen as a slight to Witherite.