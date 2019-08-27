PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its interpretive program schedule for the month of September.
Friday, Sept. 6
Leave It to Beavers: 7 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Beavers have always played a role in the ecosystems in which they live. Watch as beavers are now “employed” to work at rehabilitating certain habitats. You’ll see these industrious rodents in a new light.
Saturday, Sept. 7Logslide and Stumpfield Trails: 10 a.m. – second car parking lot, campground
See the natural beauty in this section of the park along with an opportunity to learn about the lumber heritage of the area. Please wear appropriate footwear for a hiking trail.
Centuries of Change: 2 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom
The forest of Pennsylvania is ever-changing. Learn about the forest the first settlers found, how it was exploited, and how conservation plays a role in how it changes in the future.
A Dollar a Day: 7 p.m. –Campground Amphitheater
Could you survive making only $1 a day? During the Depression, it was enough to keep an entire family fed. That was the pay Civilian Conservation Corps enrollees made while completing projects around the country.
Saturday, Sept. 14
GPS Basics: 3 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom
Navigation in a vehicle is made easy today by GPS technology. The same technology can help us navigate on foot in the outdoors. Whether we are marking our favorite place to hunt, following a trail, or geocaching, the proper use of a GPS receiver is very useful. Come learn and practice for the first time or refresh your skill.
The Moon and Other Objects in the Night Sky: 7 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Tonight is a full moon. Does it have any significance? Come learn how early peoples watched the moon and what it told them. We’ll discuss some of the other objects that can be seen in the night sky, as well as when and how to do so.
Friday, September 20Conservation of PA’s Elk: 7 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater
Tens of thousands of folks come each fall, all in search of seeing the majestic elk. But the elk’s story in PA has not always been so majestic. Learn about PA’s original elk, the elk that inhabit the state now, and how the ideas of conservation can lead to such enormous success for certain species.
Saturday, Sept. 21Light of the Homesteaders: 1 p.m. – Pavilion 3
Before electricity and light bulbs, people still needed a source of light in their homes. One way was to make and use candles. Learn the process of how this was done and gain a greater appreciation for how difficult the simplest aspects of a settler’s life were at that time.
