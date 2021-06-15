WEST DECATUR — Boggs Township Community Park, located at the intersection of Church Hill Road and Old Erie Pike, will see some new playground equipment in the future, according to resident Georgia Litz.
“We recently received a nice donation for the park,” Litz said. “It is earmarked for some playground equipment.”
A handful of locals formed a group to develop the park about four years ago, according to Litz. With the pandemic, the group was unable to meet and hit a setback. The group is now looking into adding equipment to the park.
“We can have something for the children to play on,” Litz said.
Locals recently donated funds for a swing set, according to resident Denise Minarchick. In addition to standard park swings, the group is exploring options to increase accessibility. Minarchick’s grandson, who is in a wheelchair, requested the group consider inclusive play equipment options.
“When he was first chair bound, he said that there was nothing around,” Minarchick stated. “I think it’d be something that would be beneficial to more than him.”
The swing being considered has a chain pull for use. The group will likely seek other funding to cover the inclusive swing, Minarchick noted.
The community park continues developing thanks to a diverse assortment of donations and groups. The park has a new bench donated in memory of Karen Mencer, a local resident who passed away this year. An Eagle scout is also planning to construct a sandbox for the kids.