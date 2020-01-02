DUBOIS — David Stern, President and CEO of Paris Companies, announces the merger of Paris Healthcare Linen Services with NOVO Health Services, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., effective Jan. 1.
Both companies provide linen management and laundering services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, outpatient surgery centers and other health care providers in the Eastern U.S. NOVO has laundering facilities in the Southeast U.S.
Paris healthcare laundries are located in DuBois, Williamsport, and Ravenna, Ohio. The merged company immediately becomes one of the largest healthcare linen services companies in North America and a market-leading company in the Eastern U.S.
Paris Uniform Services is not involved in the merger and continues in the marketplace as an independent Paris company.
David Stern immediately assumes the role of CEO of the new NOVO Health Services. Elaborating on the merger, Stern said, “This merger combines the strengths and opportunities of two highly-successful companies: Paris is just finishing up its forty-first consecutive year of revenue growth and is an acknowledged industry leader.
“Although only five years old, NOVO is logging exponential growth and establishing itself as an industry force. Together, the sky is the limit, and we intend to implement aggressive strategies to make the new Paris-NOVO the dominant healthcare linen services company in the Eastern U.S.”
The Paris executive and management teams will remain intact to provide the same customer-focused leadership that they have over the past 15 years together. Randy Rosetti, Vice President of Paris Healthcare Linen Services, and Jason McCoy, Paris Companies CFO, will serve respectively as president and CFO of NOVO Health Services. Elaborating on the merger, Rosetti added, “These are two highly complementary organizations that will blend together quickly, easily and with tremendous positive results.”
“Paris-NOVO is going to quickly raise the bar in program value and customer care,” added McCoy.
The company will continue doing business as Paris Healthcare Linen Services for continuity with present health care customers for an indefinite period. Added Stern, “After 46 years as the sole owner and chief executive of Paris Companies, this merger is a unique opportunity to create a stronger company that will be an industry leader for decades to come. I can truly say that the future for everyone involved with Paris Healthcare has never been brighter.”