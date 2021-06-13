OSCEOLA MILLS — Osceola Mills Community Library experienced a group of guests and a flurry of activity late Saturday night.
Mo-Valley Paranormal, a local paranormal investigation team, hosted a lock-down at the library. The organization is “dedicated to taking the fear away from the unknown,” according to Founder Tyson Lidgett.
Paranormal activity is never a guarantee, according to Lidgett. However, flashing lights and knocks or distant stomps were observed during the event.
April Foltz has been going to these types of events for a few years. She drove about an hour to arrive at the Osceola Mills Community Library. Curiosity drew her to the paranormal. Listening and observing the surroundings are important elements of paranormal investigations.
“You’re listening for various noises and trying to figure out where they’re coming from,” Foltz said.
In the basement, Lidgett and a young attendee asked questions to a child who passed away in the building, according to Lidgett. Using a device, the group also questioned what was believed to be a different presence. They identified it as a servant, Ella McGinty, born in March 1864, according to census data.
A shadow tracker was set up in a basement doorway. When something passes over the device, lights flash. However, the lights did not flash in the beginning of the investigation. Paranormal activity, according to Lidgett, is often like a rollercoaster, peaking and then tapering off.
Mo-Valley Paranormal experienced some paranormal activity at the library two years ago, Lidgett noted. When an investigator read names off military uniforms, the team heard voices as if a roll call was occurring, Lidgett claimed.
“It’s exciting to go back now, being gone so long, and investigating again, seeing what is there and willing to communicate,” Lidgett said.
The building is a treasure trove of history. Farming and mining items fill the basement. Holding personal connections to their owners, items, such as old mining helmets, can have attached energy, according to Lidgett.
“What we have in this building is what I like to refer to as living history,” said Lidgett. “A lot of these items were held close to somebody. They still hold that energy of the person that’s now passed, and it really brings the place to life.”
The building has served a variety of uses over time. It was built by George Brisbin, an early influential businessman, in 1876, according to past stories by The Progress. The house was converted into apartments and was even a Legion at one point, Lidgett stated.
“There’s actually a lot of history with this building besides museums and a library,” Lidgett said.
The six hour investigation of the site helped support Mo-Valley Paranormal, according to Lidgett. The cost to attend was $45. During the event, people got to use some basic investigative equipment. Half of the money went to the host site, in this case the library and the Osceola Mills Historical Foundation, according to Lidgett.
The paranormal has always interested Lidgett. Excluding Christmas, Halloween is his favorite holiday. The paranormal often is viewed as scary. Investigations help humanize energy and remove some of the fear, according to Lidgett.
“Hollywood and TV have portrayed the paranormal as mostly demonic, and that’s not the case,” Lidgett said.
People’s reactions during the events can be surprising. It’s not unheard of for grown men to scream or shudder when confronted with the seemingly unexplainable, according to Lidgett. The investigative team enjoys the guest responses.
“We live vicariously through that,” Lidgett stated. “The sad part is doing this over 15 years it kind of becomes second nature to experience these things. There are things that still get us going and keep us going back for more, but we do enjoy watching our guests’ reactions to some of the things that happen.”