HOUTZDALE — The Houtzdale Community Partnership Association awarded more groups and announced the parade grand marshal on the second day of Houtzdale Days.
The Christoff family and the Moshannon Valley Soccer Association stepped into the spotlight during the recognition period.
A community appreciation award went to the Moshannon Valley Soccer Association.
“This group of people maintain and take care of the old hilltop stadium, and that is for all the kids,” said HCPA Chairwoman Joyce Weatherholtz.
The association accepts players age four to 18 with a season in spring and fall, according to Debbie Sattler, who accepted the award on behalf of the association. During summer on Fridays, the organization attempts to hold free movie nights. They usually charge a dollar for various food items. However, no child is excluded simply for a lack of funds.
“If the child doesn’t have the money,” Sattler said, “we just give it to them. Nobody ever gets turned away.”
To understand the next group’s award, one must turn to social media. Mary Cusick, who is a member of the HCPA, started a Facebook group titled, “You know you lived in Houtzdale when or if you remember,” in 2011. The group focuses on the history of Houtzdale. It currently has 2,700 followers.
In addition to Cusick, there is one other administrator, or person who helps monitor the group. Rusty Christoff was recognized for his participation in the Facebook group and role in the Houtzdale community.
Christoff writes about history from the area. One of his latest posts was on the history (1918 to present) of automobile dealerships in Houtzdale. The area has many stories to tell, and Christoff is more than happy to share or listen.
“I enjoy Houtzdale,” Christoff said. “I enjoy the history, and I enjoy the stories.”
Audience members closed their eyes as Christoff instructed them to imagine a boy tap dancing on a nearby porch. That dancer was none other than Gene Kelly, whose mother was raised in Houtzdale. Without the Facebook group, stories, such as those regarding the star’s Houtzdale roots, may have gone largely unnoticed.
“The Facebook site engages people,” Christoff noted. “I love to see people go down memory lane.”
Christoff wasn’t an early comer to Facebook. When talk of the group reached him, he decided to make a profile.
“It intrigued me,” Christoff said. “I wanted to learn about it, so I joined.”
The Christoff family has given a lot to the community, Weatherholtz stated. The chairwoman invited Rusty’s father, Russ, who currently lives in Florida but was in the area, to come stand beside his son.
“This family has just donated and taken care of this community for so many years,” Weatherholtz said. “Dad passed the torch, it might have taken a little bit but he got it there, and that was to Rusty who still continues to support this town.
“You don’t know all the stories, and I’m not going to share about all the things he does. But I will tell you, they are so appreciated,” she added.
Weatherholtz announced the Christoffs would be grand marshal for the parade. Both men were humbled and surprised.
“We just do our thing,” Rusty Christoff said in an interview with The Progress. “We don’t expect recognition for it.”
The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.