OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co.’s 99th Annual Fireman’s Fair began on June 27 and wraps up today with a large schedule of events that includes the fireman’s parade and a $10,000 drawing.
This year’s event was a little different than in past years due to July 4 falling on a Sunday. The event is typically held through the week of Independence Day, but the committee agreed to end the festival today, July 3.
The fair began on Sunday with the annual Osceola Mills Car Show.
Throughout the week, various entertainment was provided in the evenings along with the fireman’s fair located on Pruner Street.
Today’s events include the popular Fireman’s Parade that kicks off at 11 a.m. and will make its way through Osceola Mills. The parade is expected to feature marching bands, floats, fire apparatus, and more.
The firemen’s fair will open after the parade for a short time, including the fire hall kitchen. Food vendors, crafts, games, bounce houses, bingo and more are available.
The fair will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and operate until midnight when the $10,000 drawing is held. Tickets for the drawing can still be purchased at the festival.
Scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday evening is Hitchcock Railway.
A fireworks show will be held at dark, around 10 p.m.
The week’s festivities will finish with a $10,000 drawing at midnight.