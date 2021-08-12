MORRISDALE — Students returning to school may find some menu items or food-related products missing or in short supply.
Food Service Director Tiffany English raised concerns over food shortages at a recent West Branch School District meeting.
“There are some product shortages that have come up that we know we’re going to have to deal with this year due to COVID,” English stated. “Most importantly, chicken. We’re going to have a lot of issues with chicken.”
Chicken manufacturers, struggling with COVID outbreaks, stopped producing some school division products, English noted.
Chicken, a classic staple, is a student favorite, according to English. Popcorn chicken is of particular concern. The item may be substituted with chicken nuggets should issues arise.
“Not sure what we’re going to do about the popcorn chicken bowl though if we can’t get that,” English stated. “That’s their favorite.”
English noted the staff would have to change the menu if needed in the future.
Other food and food-related items are of note going into the school year. Certain Frito-Lay chip brands will be missing from the school. Last year, the district experienced shortages of paper products, pre-wrapped silverware, and packets of condiments. Many of these are of concern this year as well.
Food costs are also anticipated to increase, according to Board President Chad Diviney, who also acts as a Pennsylvania School Boards Association liaison.
“In addition to (food availability), there’s some concern about increased costs for certain foods and how that may affect budgets,” Diviney said.
Diviney asked Business Manager Erick Johnston about the potential financial impacts.
“Just preliminary, based on that information,” Johnston stated, “it’s going to have an impact. Hopefully it’s nominal.”