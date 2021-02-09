WEST DECATUR — Just like local school districts and colleges, Central Intermediate Unit No.10 Development Center for Adults has had to revamp its adult education delivery for its coverage area of Clearfield, Centre and Clinton counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although some sites are able to open up to in-person sessions, there are others who are learning remotely or use a hybrid model to receive their education.
“When the pandemic hit us in March 2020, we had to swiftly move from in-person classes to completely remote. We had students who did not have the technology devices and/or internet capabilities. Our classes in county correctional facilities had to be refigured as well,” said Jenna Witherite, Director of Adult Education and Project Development.
Witherite said because educational institutions were closed to face-to-face educational direction, instructors had to come up with inventive ways to offer lessons.
“Our instructors had to put on their creative caps and get to work. They worked diligently to check in with students and meet their educational needs from afar. We were able to mail packets to keep our students engaged until we could see them again in-person. And for those who had the technology, were able to go into the Zoom room and get to work. The goal was to continue to offer intensity of instruction to all of our current and future adult learners,” she explained.
Some of the locations used by CIU 10 Development Center for Adults are still closed because of the pandemic.
“We are still using remote methods in Clearfield and DuBois because classes are located at the PA Careerlink offices. The offices are not open to the public right now, so we follow their protocol. The same goes for our class at Bellefonte. Classes are open for in-person instruction in State College as well as Lock Haven. All in-person classes follow the CIU 10’s Health and Safety Plan. That means everyone, including students, must wear a mask and be socially distant in class. The areas used are wiped down frequently and classrooms are thoroughly cleaned. We are doing all we can to keep our students and staff safe,” Witherite added.
Although instruction may look different than it did a year ago, free classes continue to be held due to funding provided by the state Department of Education’s Division of Adult Education.
Residents in Clearfield, Centre or Clinton counties who are interested in earning a Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma, commonly referred to as the GED, or to brush up classes, should contact CIU 10 online at www.ciu10.org/adulted or call 342-0884, ext. 3056 for more information.