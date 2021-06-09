PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola School District is entering the summer with a list of improvement projects and ramping up their search for custodial substitutes.
The district is always looking for more custodial substitutes during the busy summer months, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina
“Our custodians use most of their vacation time during the summer and then we’re short-handed,” Paladina said. “That’s when we have the most projects.”
People need only be older than 18 and have a desire to work, according to Paladina. The district has attempted student programs in the past. These programs required a lot of oversight, Paladina noted.
The school’s maintenance workers can be directed to work on projects throughout the summer, leaving time for custodial substitutes to fill. This year, the district is redoing two home economics rooms. The plan entails making the rooms bigger with more outlets, according to Paladina.
It has been difficult to get substitutes throughout the year.
“Custodial subs are tough,” Paladina stated. “Even teaching subs this year, with the pandemic, was really, really tough for everybody.”
Paladina mentioned potentially opening up discussions for increasing the pay over the summer. The wage for custodial substitutes is currently around $10 an hour, according to Paladina. Those wishing to apply can call the human resource office.