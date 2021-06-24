PHILIPSBURG — Masks and other health safety measures remain an unknown element for the upcoming school year.
Dawn Harper, a parent from the Philipsburg-Osceola School District, raised concerns over health safety measures, including mask and vaccination requirements at a recent board meeting.
Harper’s son, who recently finished fourth grade, has a heart condition. The mask causes medical issues, Harper alleged. She hopes the mask mandate will be a thing of the past next fall.
The pandemic has impacted the lives of students through various restrictions, Harper stated. Kept six feet apart, the students have experienced isolation, Harper said.
“They don’t need to be put through that anymore,” Harper told the board. “They need to be kids.”
The lack of field trips has also negatively impacted the students.
“You have some kids that don’t get out of the area that they live in unless they’re going on a field trip with school,” Harper noted. “They are suffering because of that.”
The mask mandate ends June 28, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina. Although Paladina hopes for fewer restrictions, he did not want to make any statements about what the upcoming school year would look like.
Over the past year, the district has attempted to balance safety with in-person experiences, keeping students in school when possible, Paladina noted.
Board Member Jennifer Romano sympathized with Harper. Romano said her son, who also has a health condition, has difficulty wearing masks. However, the district must conduct research before taking action.
“Everyone here has to make the right decision, because we’re not the only ones that we have to think about,” Romano stated. “We’re not doing it to hurt the kids. Everyone here is trying to do what’s best for the children.”
Harper also hoped the COVID-19 vaccine would not become a future requirement. As of June 18, there were 205,646 individuals ages 15 to 19 fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Health.
Paladina asked for patience as the district continues to research the matter.
“Right now, I’m just asking the community to be patient,” Paladina said. “We’re going to make a decision, but I want to make a decision that’s well thought out. We will decide closer to the school year what the actual policy is based on the data that we have from our communities.”