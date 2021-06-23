PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola School District approved the 2021-22 budget at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The total revenue was about $32.9 million, and the total expenditures was about $33.5 million, according to Director of Finance Thomas Martin.
The real estate tax rates were 53.28 mills for Centre County and 122.27 mills for Clearfield County. The change reflects a 3.1% increase. This was less than the maximum allowable tax increase of 4.3% as set by the Act 1 index.
“Right now, Centre County and Clearfield County, between the two of them, it’s about a 50-50 split,” Martin said. “We get almost about half our taxes from Centre and about half from Clearfield, a little bit more from Centre.”
The average resident in Centre County would experience a $49 increase, and the average Clearfield County resident would see a $28 increase, Martin stated. A one-percent tax increase is about $90,000 in additional revenue for the school, according to Martin.
A noteworthy change was the athletic expenses were included in the general fund budget, according to Martin. In prior years, these costs, which include coach salaries, would be seen as a transfer from the general to athletic fund.
The fund balance used went up slightly from the proposed amount. The proposed amount was about $400,000. The approved fund balance used was $587,000. This is due to the inclusion of the athletic fund expenses in the general fund budget, according to Martin.
Benefits were a large cost in the budget, according to Martin.
“Our major increase right now is in the benefits,” Martin said. “Health insurance is going up double digits again this year.”
The capital reserve fund budget was also approved for $225,400. The major expenses for this budget were a possible roofing project at the high school, chimney repairs and potential blacktop maintenance at the middle school. The board would have to approve all of these projects, Martin noted.